Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed the US Federal Reserve's pledge to continue its easy-money policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.22 percent or 363.58 points at 30,277.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.76 percent or 14.98 points to 1,999.01.