(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday despite uncertainties after falls on Wall Street and North Korea's launch of two projectiles.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.18 percent, or 51.81 points, to 28,457.33 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65 percent, or 12.45 points, to 1,941.03.