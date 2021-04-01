UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday in cautious trade following a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors mulling the effects of a $2-trillion US spending plan on the global market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.95 percent or 277.13 points at 29,455.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.96 percent or 18.71 points to 1,972.71.

