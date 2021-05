Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a rout in the previous session with investor focus shifting to earnings reports due later including Toyota and SoftBank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.46 percent or 132.34 points at 28,740.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.11 percent or 2.05 points to 1,907.97.