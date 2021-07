Tokyo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors sought fresh cues while keeping an eye on rising coronavirus cases just two and a half weeks before Japan hosts the Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.36 percent, or 101.86 points, to 28,700.05 while the broader Topix index rose 0.26 percent or 5.11 points, to 1,954.10.