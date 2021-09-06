Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as market sentiment improved, with investor focus shifting to Japanese politics after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he will not stand for re-election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.31 percent or 380.52 points at 29,508.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.93 percent or 18.82 points to 2,034.27.