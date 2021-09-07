Tokyo stocks open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday extending a rally from recent sessions with no fresh clues from the US market, which was closed for the Labor Day holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.62 percent or 183.20 points at 29,843.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.67 percent or 13.64 points at 2,054.86.