Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street, with investors focused on Japanese politics after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he will not seek re-election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 percent or 105.78 points at 30,113.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.29 percent or 5.96 points to 2,070.89.

