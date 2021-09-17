UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday on bargain-hunting purchases, with investors' attention remaining on Japanese politics as campaigning in the ruling party's leadership race kicks off.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 percent or 102.64 points at 30,425.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.05 percent or 1.02 points to 2,091.18.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Race

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

6 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

8 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

8 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

8 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

8 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.