Tokyo stocks open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday on bargain-hunting purchases, with investors' attention remaining on Japanese politics as campaigning in the ruling party's leadership race kicks off.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 percent or 102.64 points at 30,425.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.05 percent or 1.02 points to 2,091.18.