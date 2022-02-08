Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite falls on Wall Street over lingering uncertainties about the fast-spreading Omicron variant, with investors focused on corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 percent or 59.83 points at 27,308.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.25 percent or 4.84 points at 1,930.83.