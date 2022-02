Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending Wall Street rallies on easing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.42 percent or 381.03 points at 27,246.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.30 percent or 24.94 points to 1,939.64.