Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a moderate approach to hiking interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.03 percent or 271.20 points at 26,664.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.29 percent or 24.02 points to 1,883.96.