Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, taking heart from Wall Street rallies last week sparked by US jobs data that dampened expectations of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.12 percent, or 290.08 points, to 26,263.93 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.73 percent, or 13.64 points, to 1,889.40.

Although Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Monday -- a market holiday in Japan -- traders in Tokyo remained emboldened by jumps observed Friday when US economic data stoked hopes of a policy reprieve from the Fed.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down yesterday, but significant increases from last weekend were expected to result in the Japanese market starting stronger", said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

In the United States, wage growth was up 4.6 percent on a 12-month basis through December, compared with the 4.8 percent reading for the prior month.

While the Fed will likely maintain its tightening course, "risks of more hikes in the spring are easing as optimism is growing that wage pressures will continue to drop", said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Among major shares in Tokyo, investment behemoth SoftBank Group soared 3.09 percent to 5,996 yen.

The spike came after the Financial Times reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived efforts to convince SoftBank to list chip powerhouse Arm in London.

Sony Group added 1.50 percent to 10,795 yen, Toyota was up 0.98 percent to 1,843 Yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.99 percent to 80,320 yen.

Meanwhile, Japan's household spending in November was down 1.2 percent on-year, according to internal affairs ministry data released before the opening bell.

Other government data showed that Tokyo's core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, spiked four percent in December on-year, the sharpest increase since 1982.