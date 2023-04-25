UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Published April 25, 2023

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street as investors awaited corporate earnings reports in Japan and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 percent, or 179.69 points, at 28,773.21 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.69 percent, or 14.12 points, to 2,051.46.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains as the Dow index extended rallies in the US market," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street stocks were mixed at the end of a choppy session ahead of closely watched corporate earnings and economic data due in the coming days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.2 percent higher at 33,875.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,137.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 12,037.20.

A relatively cheaper Yen against the Dollar is supporting exporters, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 134.

05 yen in Asia, down slightly from 134.14 yen in New York on Monday but stronger than 133.77 yen on Friday in Tokyo trade hours.

Reports that the Japanese government will invest 260 billion yen ($1.94 billion) in a new plant to be built by chip-making firm Rapidus in northern Hokkaido supported chip-linked shares, analysts said.

Rapidus, a venture joined by eight major companies including Sony, SoftBank, Toyota and telecoms giant NTT, aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors by 2027.

Among individual shares, Panasonic was up 2.25 percent at 1,318 yen. Sony Group was up 0.41 percent at 12,335 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.61 percent at 11,960 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 0.82 percent at 15,415 yen.

Honda advanced 0.40 percent at 3,506 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu was up 0.40 percent at 3,286 yen, but Japan Steel was down 0.45 percent at 2,956.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was off 0.28 percent at 31,780 yen.

