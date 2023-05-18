UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

May 18, 2023

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, helped by a cheap Yen and rallies on Wall Street driven by hopes for an agreement to avert a US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.11 percent, or 335.22 points, at 30,428.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent, or 19.15 points, to 2,152.76.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher, shrugging off a mixed session in overseas markets as confidence rose in a possible compromise on the US debt ceiling impasse.

While no deal has been reached, President Joe Biden said he was "confident" the country would not default, while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was "optimistic about our ability to work together".

The Dollar fetched 137.65 yen in early Asian trade against 137.63 yen in New York, where it firmed from 136.85 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US shares and a cheap yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

A cheaper yen against the dollar generally helps boost export-oriented Japanese shares.

Among major Tokyo stocks, Sony Group soared 4.38 percent to 13,460 yen after it said it planned a $1.5 billion share buyback.

Nintendo was up 1.94 percent at 6,040 yen after the company said the latest edition of smash-hit video game franchise "Zelda" sold more than 10 million copies in its first three days.

Among others, Toyota was up 1.37 percent at 1,954.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 2.70 percent to 33,880 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 432.4 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in April, the 21st consecutive monthly deficit due to soaring fossil fuel and other raw materials costs, according to data released by the finance ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.

