Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.02 percent, or 313.34 points, at 30,887.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 12.17 points, to 2,170.02.

"Although there has been no official pen to paper, there is enough white smoke emanating from Capital Hill for investors to cheer after policymakers in Washington said that a bill to raise the US debt ceiling may be put on the table next week," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Overnight, all three major US stock-market indexes closed higher, also helped by better-than-expected earnings results for Walmart and optimism over the future profitability of artificial intelligence.

The Dollar fetched 138.64 Yen in early Asian trade, against 138.68 yen in New York, where the greenback firmed from 137.40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

Sony Group was down 0.84 percent at 13,605 yen after it said it was studying the possibility of spinning off its financial unit.

SoftBank Group was up 0.65 percent at 5,234 yen, Canon was up 0.74 percent at 3,392 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.81 percent at 33,630 yen.

