Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street on the back of a retreat in US bond yields and blockbuster Nvidia results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.39 percent, or 125.31 points, at 32,135.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.10 percent, or 2.23 points, to 2,279.28.

The Dollar fetched 144.69 yen, against 144.80 seen Wednesday in New York.

Overnight, US equities were buoyed by a drop in yields of the 10-year US Treasury note, which have hit multi-year peaks in recent sessions.

Traders in Japan took a cue from the positive momentum on Wall Street, which was also led higher by resurgent tech shares such as Netflix, Apple and Facebook parent Meta.

Adding to this was the frenzy over artificial intelligence player Nvidia, whose latest earnings results showed skyrocketing sales and net profit.

The US chip giant rose more than 8 percent following the results.

"The Japan market was seen starting higher following gains in US stocks and good results of Nvidia," analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, semiconductor-linked shares like Tokyo Electron and Advantest steered the rise, with the former gaining 2.51 percent and the latter soaring 4.47 percent.

SoftBank Group added 0.80 percent to 6,656 Yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing strengthened 0.15 percent to 33,300 yen.

Meanwhile, Sony Group lost 0.37 percent to 12,005 yen and Toyota trimmed 0.51 percent to 2,398 yen.