Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street on the back of a retreat in US bond yields and blockbuster Nvidia results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.39 percent, or 125.31 points, at 32,135.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.10 percent, or 2.23 points, to 2,279.28.

The Dollar fetched 144.69 yen, against 144.80 seen Wednesday in New York.

Overnight, US equities were buoyed by a drop in yields of the 10-year US Treasury note, which have hit multi-year peaks in recent sessions.

Traders in Japan took a cue from the positive momentum on Wall Street, which was also led higher by resurgent tech shares such as Netflix, Apple and Facebook parent Meta.

Adding to this was the frenzy over artificial intelligence player Nvidia, whose latest earnings results showed skyrocketing sales and net profit.

The US chip giant rose more than 8 percent following the results.

"The Japan market was seen starting higher following gains in US stocks and good results of Nvidia," analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, semiconductor-linked shares like Tokyo Electron and Advantest steered the rise, with the former gaining 2.51 percent and the latter soaring 4.47 percent.

SoftBank Group added 0.80 percent to 6,656 Yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing strengthened 0.15 percent to 33,300 yen.

Meanwhile, Sony Group lost 0.37 percent to 12,005 yen and Toyota trimmed 0.51 percent to 2,398 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Facebook Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Apple Market From Toyota Netflix

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

7 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

7 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

7 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

8 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

9 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

9 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

9 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

9 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

9 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous