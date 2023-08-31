Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday on the back of Wall Street gains after more data pointed to a halt in US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.10 percent, or 31.07 points, to 32,364.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 percent, or 2.22 points, at 2,315.60.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following sound performance in US shares," Ryotaro Sawada at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

He added that investors would be closely watching Chinese purchasing managers' indexes due later in the day.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher as private sector hiring data came in softer than expected, while second-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 2.1 percent on an annual measure.

This reinforced hopes that the US Federal Reserve may take its foot off the pedal with interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1 percent higher at 34,890.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 ticked up 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.

5 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.71 percent at 2,498.5 yen, after a report said the automaker set an annual production target of its Toyota Lexus brand at around 1,020 vehicles for this year, a record high number.

Seven & i Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 5,957 Yen after a report said the retail giant -- eyeing the sale of its business to a US fund -- assured workers in its department stores unit they would retain their jobs ahead of a planned strike at the flagship Seibu Ikebukoro store in Tokyo.

Oil-linked shares were higher after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would extend a subsidy programme to bring soaring petroleum prices down.

Oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan was up 0.26 percent at 3,072 yen and rival Cosmo Energy Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 5,325 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.83 percent at 12,135 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.76 percent at 33,270 yen.

The Dollar fetched 146.08 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.23 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dollar China Vehicles Sale Tokyo New York May Stocks Market Government Toyota Lexus Asia Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

7 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

9 hours ago
 Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

9 hours ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

9 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

9 hours ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

9 hours ago
Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

9 hours ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

9 hours ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

9 hours ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

9 hours ago
 CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

9 hours ago
 Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous