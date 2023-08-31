Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday on the back of Wall Street gains after more data pointed to a halt in US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.10 percent, or 31.07 points, to 32,364.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 percent, or 2.22 points, at 2,315.60.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following sound performance in US shares," Ryotaro Sawada at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

He added that investors would be closely watching Chinese purchasing managers' indexes due later in the day.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher as private sector hiring data came in softer than expected, while second-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 2.1 percent on an annual measure.

This reinforced hopes that the US Federal Reserve may take its foot off the pedal with interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1 percent higher at 34,890.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 ticked up 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.

5 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.71 percent at 2,498.5 yen, after a report said the automaker set an annual production target of its Toyota Lexus brand at around 1,020 vehicles for this year, a record high number.

Seven & i Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 5,957 Yen after a report said the retail giant -- eyeing the sale of its business to a US fund -- assured workers in its department stores unit they would retain their jobs ahead of a planned strike at the flagship Seibu Ikebukoro store in Tokyo.

Oil-linked shares were higher after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would extend a subsidy programme to bring soaring petroleum prices down.

Oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan was up 0.26 percent at 3,072 yen and rival Cosmo Energy Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 5,325 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.83 percent at 12,135 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.76 percent at 33,270 yen.

The Dollar fetched 146.08 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.23 yen in New York late Wednesday.