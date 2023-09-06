Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street as a cheaper Yen supported the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 96.03 points, at 33,132.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.38 percent, or 9.11 points, at 2,386.96.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains reflecting a cheaper yen" against the dollar, said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.6 percent lower at 34,641.97 and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent.

"The US market was pressured by worries over inflation linked to soaring oil prices and a rise in long-term (bond) yields," Kanayama said, adding that the rise in yields sent the yen slipping further against the dollar.

The Dollar fetched 147.46 yen in early Asian trade, down slightly from 147.65 yen in New York but up from 146.97 yen in late Tokyo hours on Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.92 percent at 6,363 yen, after British chip maker Arm, owned by the Japanese IT and investment company, said it would target a valuation of up to $52 billion when it lists on the Nasdaq in New York.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 1.56 percent at 1,236.5 yen and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.09 percent at 2,512 yen after a report said Japanese mega banks were expanding the shifting of IT and paper works from Japan to their units in India.

Among others, Sony Group was up 1.48 percent at 12,665 yen, and oil refiner Eneos was up 2.08 percent at 578.1 yen.