Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of gains in tech shares on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 243.56 points, at 32,711.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.70 percent, or 16.41 points, at 2,376.89.

"The Japanese market is likely to be led by buying back, following rebound in US high tech shares," market analyst Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1.1 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up by 0.3 percent.

"Investors are positioning ahead of a fresh (US) CPI (consumer price index) release on Wednesday and a consumer confidence survey on Friday" which could provide clues as to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 0.56 percent at 12,535 yen, and Panasonic was up 1.47 percent at 1,686 yen.

SoftBank Group was up 1.47 percent at 6,708 Yen on reports that the IPO of Arm was oversubscribed several times over.

Toyota was up 1.75 percent at 2,640.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.22 percent at 33,970 yen.

The Dollar fetched 146.63 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.56 yen in New York.

