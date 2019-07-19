UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, recouping some of their sharp losses the previous day, after a solid performance on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Thursday as the Yen appreciated, gained 0.44 percent or 91.60 points to 21,137.84 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent or 4.10 points at 1,538.37.

