Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 percent or 38.84 points at 22,117.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 percent or 5.32 points at 1,621.55.

