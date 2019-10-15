Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after a typhoon battered Japan over the long weekend, as investors played catch-up with other markets and Washington and Beijing worked on a trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.27 percent or 277.83 points to 22,076.70 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.35 percent or 21.46 points at 1,616.73.