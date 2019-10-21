UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with eyes shifting to Japanese corporate earnings season starting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 55.82 points, at 22,548.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was rose 0.28 percent, or 4.58 points, to 1,626.57.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Brexit Stocks

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

10 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

10 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.