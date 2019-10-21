Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with eyes shifting to Japanese corporate earnings season starting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 55.82 points, at 22,548.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was rose 0.28 percent, or 4.58 points, to 1,626.57.