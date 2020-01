Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, propped up by a calm session on Wall Street despite caution from investors over a new deadly virus from China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.25 percent or 59.38 points to 23,854.82 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.12 percent or 2.16 points at 1,732.66.