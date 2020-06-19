Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries over a second wave of coronavirus infection and financial support by central banks and governments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 percent or 152.52 points at 22,507.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 percent or 4.29 points to 1,587.38.

