UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Europe Markets Rally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after Europe markets rally

Tokyo, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, encouraged by rallies in major European markets with US markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.33 percent or 75.62 points to 23,165.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.16 percent or 2.60 points to 1,612.34.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by rallies in major European bourses," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

Some investors may be taking a wait-and-see approach with US markets closed for the day.

Traders were also watching the beginning of the race to decide Japan's next prime minister through the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Three candidates are likely to officially register their candidacy, with Shinzo Abe's right-hand man Yoshihide Suga widely expected to win.

The Dollar fetched 106.28 Yen in Asian trade, against 106.27 yen in London.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.39 percent at 66,990 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 2.20 percent at 21,095 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 1.04 percent at 26,125 yen.

Japan's economy shrank 7.9 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, more than the initial 7.8 percent in preliminary data, the cabinet office said 10 minutes before the opening bell.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Dollar Robot London Man Tokyo Japan May Stocks Market From Cabinet Race Asia

Recent Stories

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

8 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

8 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

9 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

10 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.