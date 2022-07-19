UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after holiday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a three-day weekend, with investors encouraged by Wall Street rallies last week, despite US falls the day before.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.73 percent, or 195.76 points, at 26,984.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.66 percent, or 12.52 points, to 1,905.02.

Wall Street stocks fell Monday after an early rally petered out following a report that Apple plans to trim spending and hiring.

Analysts also pointed to a jump in oil prices and to rising yields on short-term Treasury bonds, seen as a possible indicator of a recession.

But in Tokyo, "shares are seen starting with gains as the US market rose overall in the two sessions" before the Tokyo market reopened on Tuesday, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

However investors may become cautious ahead of US corporate earnings, Mizuho Securities added.

The Dollar fetched 138.35 Yen in early Asian trade, against 138.13 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group rallied 2.28 percent to 11,460 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 2.07 percent at 77,810 yen, but Nintendo was off 2.16 percent at 60,660 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.13 percent at 5,289 yen after the Financial Times reported the investment giant has put plans for a London initial public offering of chip designer Arm Ltd. on hold because of political turmoil in the UK government.

