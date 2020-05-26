UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Lifting State Of Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after lifting state of emergency

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 percent, or 177.91 points, at 20,919.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.67 percent, or 10.03 points, to 1,512.23.

"The lifting of state of emergency is supporting the Japanese market" amid a lack of clues from US and British markets which were closed for public holidays, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency late Monday over the coronavirus but government officials warned caution was still necessary to prevent another wave.

Compared with hard-hit areas in Europe, the United States, Russia and Brazil, Japan has been spared the worst of the pandemic, with around 16,600 infections and 830 deaths.

But on April 7, with cases beginning to spike and fears for the country's health system, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions -- later expanding it to cover the entire nation.

The emergency was lifted for much of the country last week, but the government opted to wait before removing the measures in the capital and surrounding areas, as well as hard-hit northern Hokkaido.

Tokyo shares were broadly higher, with Honda rallying 2.30 percent to 2,690.5 yen, Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land gaining 1.28 percent to 15,770 yen, and East Japan Railway trading up 1.37 percent at 8,343 yen.

The Dollar was quoted at 107.68 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.72 yen in late Tokyo hours on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dollar Russia Europe Holidays Honda Tokyo Brazil Japan United States April Stocks Market From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

8 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

8 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.