Tokyo stocks open higher after sell-offs

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding from sharp sell-offs in the previous session following US Fed chief Jerome Powell's pledge to "forcefully" battle inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 percent, or 176.57 points, at 28,055.53 Yen in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 percent, or 11.31 points, at 1,955.41.

US stocks ended Monday's session with more losses, and the Dollar rallied as traders continued to digest Powell's Friday warning of more interest rate hikes to fight inflation at the central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

However, "Japanese shares are seen rebounding after steep falls (on Monday) and prompted by a cheap yen," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 138.74 yen in early Asian trade, against 138.73 yen in New York late Monday -- higher than the 136.

82 yen during pre-Powell speech hours in Tokyo on Friday.

Olympus was up 1.62 percent at 3,007 yen after it said it would sell its microscope unit to US private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.7 billion yen ($3 billion).

NEC soared 6.60 percent to 5,090 yen after the IT conglomerate said it would buy back up to 2.46 percent of shares for 30 billion yen.

Among other major shares, Toyota was up 0.55 percent at 2,101.5 yen, Honda was up 1.23 percent at 3,714 yen, Panasonic was up 0.41 percent at 1,114.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 1.26 percent at 5,565 yen.

Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.6 percent in July, unchanged from the previous month and in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell. The latest data did not prompt strong market reactions.