UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Sell-offs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after sell-offs

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding from sharp sell-offs in the previous session following US Fed chief Jerome Powell's pledge to "forcefully" battle inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 percent, or 176.57 points, at 28,055.53 Yen in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 percent, or 11.31 points, at 1,955.41.

US stocks ended Monday's session with more losses, and the Dollar rallied as traders continued to digest Powell's Friday warning of more interest rate hikes to fight inflation at the central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

However, "Japanese shares are seen rebounding after steep falls (on Monday) and prompted by a cheap yen," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 138.74 yen in early Asian trade, against 138.73 yen in New York late Monday -- higher than the 136.

82 yen during pre-Powell speech hours in Tokyo on Friday.

Olympus was up 1.62 percent at 3,007 yen after it said it would sell its microscope unit to US private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.7 billion yen ($3 billion).

NEC soared 6.60 percent to 5,090 yen after the IT conglomerate said it would buy back up to 2.46 percent of shares for 30 billion yen.

Among other major shares, Toyota was up 0.55 percent at 2,101.5 yen, Honda was up 1.23 percent at 3,714 yen, Panasonic was up 0.41 percent at 1,114.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 1.26 percent at 5,565 yen.

Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.6 percent in July, unchanged from the previous month and in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell. The latest data did not prompt strong market reactions.

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo Buy Powell Jackson New York July Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

7 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

7 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

7 hours ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

7 hours ago
 Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists s ..

Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists storm government palace

7 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.