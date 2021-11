(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following strong US jobs data that pushed Wall Street shares to new records.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.30 percent or 88.65 points at 29,700.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index increased 0.35 percent or 7.13 points to 2,048.55.