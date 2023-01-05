UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Tokyo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday following Wall Street gains as markets shrugged off messaging from the Federal Reserve reiterating its commitment to lowering inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.57 percent, or 147.01 points, to 25,863.87 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.17 percent, or 3.15 points, to 1,871.30.

"The Japanese markets are expected to be higher following gains by US stocks and a lull in the appreciation of the yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

But Mizuho Securities noted that "a wait-and-see mood is expected to prevail after a round of buying" ahead of US jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.4 percent higher while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index bounced 0.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent.

The Dollar traded at 131.95 yen, down from 132.67 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher, with Advantest jumping 2.17 percent to 8,450 yen and Tokyo Electron surging 3.25 percent to 39,660 yen.

Sony Group gained 2.85 percent to 10,455 yen while Nintendo firmed 1.38 percent to 5,563 yen.

SoftBank Group added 0.49 percent to 5,668 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

8 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

8 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

9 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

9 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

9 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.