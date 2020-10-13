UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Wall St Rallies

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, where high-tech shares led the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 percent, or 81.01 points, at 23,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.39 percent,, or 6.49 points, to 1,649.84.

"Japanese shares are testing a rebound, helped by rallies in US shares, but the dollar-yen rate of 105.00-105.50 Yen is capping the upside," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Investors were keenly awaiting corporate earnings results due from later this month, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 105.37 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.32 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 1.53 percent at 7,887 yen, Canon was up 2.16 percent at 1,706 yen, carmaker Mazda rose 2.15 percent to 617 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 3.51 percent to 20,780 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 percent at 28,837.52 while the tech-rich Nasdaq rallied 2.6 percent and the broader S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Tokyo New York Stocks From Mazda Asia

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

9 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

9 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

9 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

9 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

9 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.