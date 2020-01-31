UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After WHO Ruling On Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after WHO ruling on virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency but held off on recommending restrictions on movement of people.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.81 percent or 186.95 points to 23,164.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 percent or 10.33 points at 1,685.10.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

6 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.