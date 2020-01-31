Tokyo stocks open higher after WHO ruling on virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency but held off on recommending restrictions on movement of people.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.81 percent or 186.95 points to 23,164.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 percent or 10.33 points at 1,685.10.