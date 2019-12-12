UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As US Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher as US Fed keeps rates unchanged

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected, with expectations that the low rate be maintained for a while.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 55.67 points at 23,447.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.24 percent or 4.04 points to 1,718.99.

