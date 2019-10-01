UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As Yen Drops

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher as yen drops

Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday helped by an easing in US-China trade tensions and the Yen's drop, as investors shrugged off a Japanese survey that showed business confidence continued falling.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 percent or 78.55 points to 21,834.39 in early trade while the Topix was up 0.50 percent or 7.93 points at 1,595.73.

