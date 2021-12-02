Tokyo stocks open higher despite global rout

Tokyo, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a global market rout after Moderna's chief warned current vaccines might be less effective at fending off the Omicron variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.52 percent or 145.00 points at 27,966.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.30 percent or 5.84 points to 1,934.19.