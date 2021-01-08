UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Extending US Rallies

Tokyo, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending Wall Street rallies, with investors bullish despite Japan's declaring a state of emergency around Tokyo following a jump in new virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.72 percent or 198.98 points at 27,689.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.27 percent or 5.02 points to 1,831.32.

"Japanese shares are seen rising as risk-on sentiment continues, but profit-taking could weigh on the market ahead of US jobs data and a three-day weekend (in Japan)," Okasan Online Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 103.80 Yen in early Asian trade against 103.81 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, tyre company Bridgestone rallied 3.

50 percent to 3,552 yen after French-Swiss construction giant LafargeHolcim said it will snatch up roofing manufacturer Firestone Building Products, a unit of Bridgestone Americas, for $3.4 billion (2.7 billion Euros).

Among others, chip-testing manufacturer Advantest traded up 3.73 percent at 8,350 yen, electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing rose 2.16 percent at 9,794 yen, and chip and other parts maker Rohm gained 3.46 percent at 10,480 yen.

Japan's household spending in November was up 1.1 percent on-year, the second consecutive monthly rise, which did not prompt major market reaction.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.7 percent at 31,041.13, its first ever close above 31,000 points.

