Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Extending US Rallies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as trading volume was declining amid a year-end holiday season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent or 13.89 points to 23,835.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.05 percent or 0.94 percent at 1,730.36.

The surprise announcement that Boeing ousted its embattled CEO invigorated Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.3 percent to finish the last full session before Christmas at 28,551.53.

The US trading hours on the Christmas Eve will be shorter than regular hours.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by US gains," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary, adding that the number of foreign players in the market is low as a year-end holiday season started.

In Tokyo, trade "lacks a sense of direction with absence of foreign investors who are on Christmas holidays," Mizuho Securities similarly said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 109.41 Yen against 109.39 yen in New York late Monday.

Some electronics were higher, with Panasonic gaining 0.48 percent to 1,017.5 yen and Canon trading up 0.19 percent at 3,080 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Nissan trading up 0.44 percent at 658.2 yen while Toyota sliding 0.28 percent to 7,744 yen.

