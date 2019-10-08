Tokyo stocks open higher helped by cheaper yen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday helped by a cheaper Yen but trade was cautious ahead of the resumption of US-China trade talks this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 percent or 113.38 points at 21,488.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 percent or 8.17 points at 1,580.92.