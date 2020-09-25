Tokyo stocks open higher helped by US ralles

Tokyo, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus infections abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.58 percent or 133.49 points to 23,221.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.56 percent or 9.18 points to 1,635.62.

"The Japanese market is seen supported by US rallies" and a stable dollar-yen exchange rate, said Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

Investors are however increasingly concerned about "signs of expansion in coronavirus infections," he added, noting both the UK and France announced a record number of new cases.

The Dollar fetched 105.48 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.41 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.22 percent at 64,900 yen, Honda was up 0.76 percent at 2,451 yen, and construction machine maker Komatsu was up 0.73 percent at 2,342 yen.

But game giant Nintendo was down 0.10 percent at 59,160 yen after recent rallies, and chip-testing equipment make Advantest was down 1.16 percent at 5,130 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.2 percent to 26,815.44.