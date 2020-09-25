UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Helped By US Ralles

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher helped by US ralles

Tokyo, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus infections abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.58 percent or 133.49 points to 23,221.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.56 percent or 9.18 points to 1,635.62.

"The Japanese market is seen supported by US rallies" and a stable dollar-yen exchange rate, said Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

Investors are however increasingly concerned about "signs of expansion in coronavirus infections," he added, noting both the UK and France announced a record number of new cases.

The Dollar fetched 105.48 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.41 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.22 percent at 64,900 yen, Honda was up 0.76 percent at 2,451 yen, and construction machine maker Komatsu was up 0.73 percent at 2,342 yen.

But game giant Nintendo was down 0.10 percent at 59,160 yen after recent rallies, and chip-testing equipment make Advantest was down 1.16 percent at 5,130 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.2 percent to 26,815.44.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar France Honda Tokyo New York United Kingdom Stocks Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

7 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

7 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

9 hours ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

9 hours ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.