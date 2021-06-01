UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher In Cautious Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher in cautious trade

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade, with a dearth of strong market-moving events after the US market was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 percent or 204.17 points at 29,064.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.52 percent or 9.92 points to 1,932.90.

"Ahead of key US jobs data this weekend (Tokyo time), investors in the Japanese market are tending to take to the sidelines," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 109.42 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.46 yen in European trading hours.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.23 percent at 9,227 yen, Nippon Steel was up 0.51 percent at 2,065.5 yen, and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.96 percent at 90,030 yen, but Hitachi was off 0.72 percent at 5,774 yen.

On Monday, Paris and Frankfurt both showed drops of 0.6 percent at the close, while the markets in London and New York were shut for holidays.

Related Topics

Dollar Holidays London Paris Frankfurt Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

7 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

7 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

9 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.