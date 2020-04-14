UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher In Cautious Trade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher in cautious trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade, despite continued worries about the spread of the new coronavirus in Japan and its impact on the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 percent, or 91.91 points, at 19,135.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.28 percent, or 3.91 points, to 1,409.82.

Trade lacked clear drivers to push up share prices as investors remained "cautious over the expansion of new coronavirus infections in Japan and could not set aside worries about a weak economy and corporate performances," chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

However some bargain-hunting purchases were supporting the market after a sharp fall in the previous session, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 107.56 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.75 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, some chip-related shares were higher with semiconductor-testing equipment maker Advantest gaining 2.37 percent to 4,535 yen and parts maker Shin-Etsu Chemical trading up 1.03 percent at 11,240 yen.

SoftBank Group dropped 3.21 percent to 4,065 yen after it said late Monday it now forecasts a $7 billion net loss for the year ended March due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.4 percent at 23,390.77.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan March Stocks Market Share Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

7 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.