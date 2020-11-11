UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheap Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed performance on US markets, with Japanese exporters boosted by a cheaper yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 percent or 259.35 points at 25,164.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 percent or 19.80 points to 1,720.60.

"Although US stocks were mixed, Japanese shares are supported by a cheap Yen against the dollar," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a statement.

The Dollar fetched 105.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.31 yen in New York and 105.00 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

US shares pulled back from the celebrations that followed news from Pfizer and BioNTech that their Covid-19 candidate vaccine was 90 percent effective, ending Tuesday's session mixed.

Optimism about Monday's announcement was tempered by the realisation that economic gains will likely not be felt until late next year, given the time needed for a vaccine to be widely distributed.

Meanwhile, investors were shifting away from "stay-at-home" stocks like tech and gaming, and returning to "back-to-normal" shares like airlines and cruise companies.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.20 percent at 7,427 yen and Panasonic was up 1.83 percent at 1,054.5 yen.

Airline ANA Holdings was up 1.24 percent at 2,693 yen, while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.85 percent at 78,260 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 percent at 29,420.92, while the broader S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed down 1.4 percent.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

6 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

8 hours ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

8 hours ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.