Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheap Yen

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, helped by a cheap yen, after a mixed close on Wall Street, where a rally fuelled by upbeat US economic data ran out of steam.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.47 percent, or 156.25 points, at 33,350.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,306.86.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains, helped by a cheap yen," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The Dollar fetched 144.37 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.47 yen in New York, where the greenback firmed from 143.90 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Overnight, US stocks finished mixed following a choppy session as the Federal Reserve chief hinted that more interest rates were likely, in comments that boosted the dollar.

Speaking at an annual conclave of central bankers in Portugal, Jerome Powell said the Fed was leaving open the possibility of consecutive interest rate hikes in the months ahead to cool the economy further and bring down inflation.

Among major shares, Honda was up 0.57 percent at 4,426 yen, Hitachi rose 0.40 percent to 8,950 yen, and Panasonic gained 2.59 percent to 1,764.5 yen.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 2.87 percent at 20,820 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.77 percent to 36,610 yen.

Japan Airlines was up 0.63 percent at 3,195 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo Powell New York Portugal Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

9 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

11 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

11 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

11 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

11 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

11 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

11 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

11 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

11 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous