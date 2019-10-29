Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, trade optimism

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday tracking rallies on Wall Street, supported by optimism about US-China trade talks and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 percent or 109.60 points at 22,976.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 percent or 9.58 points at 1,658.01.