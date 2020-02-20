UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheap Yen, US Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher for the second straight day Thursday helped by a cheaper Yen and rallies on Wall Street as traders cheered a drop in new coronavirus cases in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.24 percent or 291.22 points to 23,691.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.93 percent or 15.48 points at 1,687.34.

"The external environment is favourable as global stocks rallied and the yen is rapidly depreciating against the dollar," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"The cheaper yen can be interpreted as 'selling Japan' so it may not be good news for us to celebrate, but certainly it is supporting" the market, the analysts said.

However, the rally will be limited as concerns linger over the impact of the new coronavirus on the Japanese economy, even though cases in China appear to be on the decline.

The Dollar fetched 111.15 yen in early Asian trade, against 111.29 yen in New York and 110.04 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, electronics manufacturers were largely higher, with Sony rallying 2.38 percent to 7,546 yen, Panasonic gaining 1.64 percent to 1,203.5 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest trading up 1.42 percent at 5,710 yen.

Automakers were also among the winners, with Toyota trading up 1.81 percent at 7,689 yen add Honda up 2.35 percent at 3,045 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.4 percent to 29,348.03.

Related Topics

Dollar China Honda Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

7 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

8 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

8 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

8 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

8 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.