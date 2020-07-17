Tokyo stocks open higher on cheaper yen

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as the positive effects of a cheaper Yen against the Dollar narrowly outweighed falls on Wall Street to boost sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent or 66.80 points at 22,837.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.17 percent or 2.67 points to 1,581.73.