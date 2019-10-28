Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday tracking rallies on Wall Street following upbeat comments from US trade officials about progress in talks with China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent or 62.78 points at 22,862.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.15 percent or 2.45 points at 1,650.89.