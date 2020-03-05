UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Stable Yen, Rallies In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on stable yen, rallies in US

Tokyo, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a sharp rebound in Wall Street shares and a halt in the yen's appreciation against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.15 percent or 243.68 points to 21,343.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.16 percent or 17.40 points at 1,519.90.

"A surge in US shares and a lull in the yen's appreciation are helping a rebound in Japanese shares," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 107.54 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.55 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher, as Joe Biden's strong performance in the US Democratic Primary shifted focus from the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden's success in the Super Tuesday contests transformed the landscape in the Democratic battle for the right to take on President Donald Trump, establishing the former vice president as a major rival to leftist Bernie Sanders, who has worried investors.

In Tokyo, major blue-chip exporters rallied, with Sony trading up 1.67 percent at 6,925 yen, Toyota up 0.63 percent at 7,018 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.07 percent at 23,095 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical rallied 3.40 percent to 3,892 yen after it announced it will develop a medicine to cure the new coronavirus.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 4.5 percent at 27,090.86.

Related Topics

Dollar Trump Cure Tokyo New York Stocks From Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

7 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

8 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

8 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

8 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

8 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.